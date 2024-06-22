At the 2024 World Refugees Day commemoration in Accra, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to supporting refugees.

According to her, Ghana has implemented initiatives to ensure refugees have access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, aligning with the theme for this year’s celebrations, “Solidarity with Refugees.”

She added that, Ghana has provided free education, and identity cards to enable them to integrate into society, as well as issuing residence permits to former refugees, allowing them to live in Ghana legally.

The Deputy Minister expressed concern over dwindling resources for refugee assistance, despite the ongoing emergency in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

She therefore urged the private sector to step up support, emphasising the mutual benefits of refugee inclusion in society.

Hon. Naana Eyiah commended refugees for their strength and courage, acknowledging their contributions to Ghanaian society.

She also thanked the United Nations High Commission for Refugees for their support and encouraged continued solidarity with refugees.

In his remarks, the Head of Office of UNHCR Ghana, Mr Andrew Ginsberg stated that refugees need opportunities in the communities that host them and advised refugees to contribute their quota to the various host communities.

Mr Andrew Ginsberg also commended Ghana for being robust in helping refugees whenever the need arises.

The event ended with a rallying call for collective action, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that refugees live in safety and dignity.