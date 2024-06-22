Board Member of the FA Cup Committee, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has promised an unforgettable final this weekend.

Nsoatreman FC is set to face off against their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 23, with the match kicking off at 18:00 GMT.

The victorious team will earn the chance to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup season.

In an interview with ChannelOne Sports, Nwokolo highlighted the extensive efforts made to enhance the final match’s spectacle.

Veteran football administrator, Frank Nelson shared these sentiments, emphasizing the thorough preparations undertaken to ensure a memorable experience for all participants.

“A significant amount of time, money, and energy has been invested in the final, and we plan to translate all of this into meticulous planning to make the event unforgettable for everyone.”

He also mentioned that free tickets will be distributed to fans attending the game.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come on Sunday and enjoy themselves. Legon is an easy location to reach,” he said.

“So, come, watch the game, and enjoy free tickets. Come and support the event. This is one of the biggest tournaments. We’re inviting you all to come and watch,” he added.