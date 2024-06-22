Former Ghanaian football star, Samuel Osei Kuffuor has praised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for reappointing Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo, 43-years-old, took over from Chris Hughton on a 34-month contract and has overseen four matches since his return, winning two, drawing one, and losing one.

Addo, who previously coached at Borussia Dortmund, has significantly bolstered Ghana’s prospects of qualifying for the World Cup with consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

Kuffuor, speaking to Angel FM, highlighted Addo’s dedication and professionalism, citing his German football background as a key asset in his coaching approach.

“I had the opportunity to play with him, and he was one of my closest pals in the team. I have had the chance to see him up close as a technical person during our qualifiers against Nigeria and during the World Cup.

Kuffuor also noted that Addo occasionally seeks his advice, appreciates the coach’s openness to feedback and always wants the best from his players.

“He is the kind of person who always wants the best. His mentality is different because he comes from Germany. He knows what he wants, so his training sessions and everything are different.

“He sometimes seeks my opinion on issues, and I have been honest with him. It’s a good choice that we brought him back. We should forget about the World Cup and focus on what we want to do, which is qualifying for the World Cup,” he added.

Currently placed second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 9 points, the Black Stars will resume their campaign in March 2025.