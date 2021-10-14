The officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who died after rescuing two people from a well, ASO Joseph Baidoo has been promoted posthumously to Assistant Division Officer Grade two (ADOII).

The government has also promised to sponsor the education of a two-year-old daughter he left behind to the university level.

Deputy Minister for the Interior and MP for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah, announced this at the one-week funeral ceremony of ASO Joseph Baidoo at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

She said that “upon discussions with the GNFS, the government has decided to sponsor the education of the child of the late ASO to University level”.

Speaking to Joynews, Director for Welfare of the Ghana National Fire Service, DCFO Mawusi Sarpong advised personnel of the service not to be demoralized by the incident but continue to give off their best by saving lives and property.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Interior Minister, MCE for Agona West, Director of Welfare of the Ghana National Fire Service, DCFO Mawusi Sarpong, Representative of Fire Service Council ACFO1 Mark Brako Appiah and the Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO1 John Amarlai Amartey.