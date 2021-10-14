A one-and-half-year-old baby has died after a tipper truck driver mistakenly offloaded sand on him at Awutu Ahuntem near Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested that the incident occurred at about 5:00 am on Thursday.

The truck, with the registration number GW 2605 – E, reportedly was in the house of the deceased’s parents to offload the sand for his dad.

However, Emmanuel is said to have followed his dad outside when he woke up from sleep to meet the driver and direct him where to pour the sand.

Despite the father being aware the little boy was with him, he reportedly lost attention on him at a point, focusing more on directing the driver.

Unknown to them, Emmanuel stood at the exact point they settled on offloading the sand which ended up trapping him on their blind side.

Upon the mother raising an alarm, the neighbours decided to search through the sand only to find the lifeless body of the baby trapped beneath the sand, throwing the people into a state of mourning.

The Bawjiase Police were called to the scene with the body deposited at the Jei Krodua Hospital Mortuary, pending investigations.

