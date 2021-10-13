A man, believed to be in his 30’s, has committed suicide after setting his family house on fire at Kpone in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of Greater Accra Region.

The lifeless body of the deceased only identified as Tetteh was found on a tree behind the house after setting the fire over the weekend.

Family members in the house revealed the deceased on several occasions threatened to cause harm in the house.

This, according to them, was after his metre was disconnected over the non-payment of electricity bills, an act he blamed on the co-tenants, adding he was at loggerheads with his relations around.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Adom News, a witness, Sherifatu Ibrahim, said the deceased stayed in the room for several minutes after setting the fire with his door locked.

Over fears that he was trapped and may die inside, they later saw the deceased who had sustained burns coming out of the thick smoke but he spoke to nobody.

“We followed him to the backyard where he passed to check up on him only to discover the body dangling on a nylon rope from the tree. The police were called to the scene to help remove the body,” she narrated.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Mortuary while the Kpone District Police have begun investigations.