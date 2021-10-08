A 21-year-old man, suspected to be a homosexual, has incurred the wrath of the Nkoranza Traditional Council in the Bono East Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Christian Ofori Kuma suggests the suspect, Yaw Razak Barima, was apprehended by some men in the area on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Suspected gay, Yaw Barima Razak

This, according to Baffour Sarkodie, the spokesperson of the queen mother, Nana Yaa Dudaa Kani I, happened after some irate youth followed one Frank believed to a party in the act to his house.

“This was at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday after Frank who had on several occasions told his friends about Barima’s act decided to lead them to his house after a phone call from the latter, requesting they meet up,” he narrated on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty.

Despite being caught in the act, the spokesperson stated the suspect denied all allegations levelled against him until some six teenagers came out to testify.

“He was still being adamant until we threatened to make him and the six others swear an oath and he confessed to his acts,” he disclosed.

He explained the suspect has been ordered to provide 24 sheep for purification processes with a first stage completed.

He is, however, expected to re-appear in two weeks before the council for his fate to be determined.

Watch the video attached above: