A Nigerian woman couldn’t hold back her tears as she recounted how she found out her husband was gay.

The lady who identified herself as Zenith called into TVC’s live show, Your View, on September 1.

She said she met her husband in church some years ago and that she discovered he was gay three years after they got married.

Zenith said she informed her husband of her discovery and he promised he would desist from the act.

She said he also promised to see a pastor and a counselor for help, however, she got to find out that he was still indulging in the act and even threatened to deal with her if she ever disturbs him about it again.

Zenith said she has given birth to a child for him and is confused on what to do next; walk of her marriage or continue to stay to endure being with a gay husband.

Listen to her speak below: