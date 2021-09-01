Photos have emerged showing Taliban supporters in Afghanistan holding a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S. and other NATO countries.

The photos were taken in Khost, Afghanistan just a day after the last U.S. troops left the country after spending nearly 20-years in the country.

Taliban leaders took over control of the Kabul airport Tuesday August 31, and marked the departure of the last U.S. plane from the country by taking a symbolic walk across the airport’s sole runway, according to a report.

“The world should have learned its lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in a livestream video. He spoke to reporters at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and said Americans “could not achieve their goal through military operations,” according to Al Jazeera.