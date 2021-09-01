Photos have emerged showing Taliban supporters in Afghanistan holding a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S. and other NATO countries.

The photos were taken in Khost, Afghanistan just a day after the last U.S. troops left the country after spending nearly 20-years in the country.

Taliban organize street carnival celebrating US withdrawal from Afghanistan with coffins draped with American flags (photos)

Taliban leaders took over control of the Kabul airport Tuesday August 31, and marked the departure of the last U.S. plane from the country by taking a symbolic walk across the airport’s sole runway, according to a report. 

“The world should have learned its lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in a livestream video. He spoke to reporters at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and said Americans “could not achieve their goal through military operations,” according to Al Jazeera.

