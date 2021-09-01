Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Nixon Biney, has shown his romantic side with a lovely message and photos to mark his wife’s birthday.

His wife, Afia Akoto, who is a Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is a year older today, September 1, 2021.

Tagging the milestone World Afia Akoto Day, Chief Biney spoke of his undying love for her and described the wife as the Commander in Chief of his family forces.

He lauded her as a partner who has been supportive in times when everybody said ‘no’ and she said ‘yes’.

He backed his words on his Facebook page with stunning photos with his wife and others that featured their four children.

He wrote: It’s my beautiful wife’s birthday ‘ world Afia Akoto day’, the founder’s mother I am here to celebrate her and to also thank the almighty God for protecting her life. My love, You’ve been a great pillar in my life, the commander in chief of my family forces, my fighting partner, my best friend, my partner in prayer.

In fact in times that everybody said no, she actually said yes and supported me physically and spiritually! Babes oya chop kiss for the love and care I really appreciate your life in mine and please note, that my love for you is unconditional. Love to love ya! [sic].

Chief Biney and Afia Akoto who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on February 12, 2020.

A union many described as ‘love brewed in a political pot’.