The family of a 28-year-old trader, Albert Donkor, alleged to have suffered police brutality leading to his death in Nkoranza have rejected compensation paid to them.

Nkoranza South MP, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, who doubles as an uncle of late Albert disclosed this on Adom FM’s midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty.

This comes almost a year after the incident which occurred in May 2022.

According to him, a police delegation who said they were sent by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, presented GHS2,000 to the family on Monday.

The family, however, rejected the money due to a report issued by the Police following investigations into circumstances that led to his death.

Earlier reports following the incident indicated Albert, who was a footballer and digital television installer, was picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

But the Police report has suggested he was a robber and was shot dead during a gun battle when he [Albert] took policemen to the hideout of his accomplices.

However, Mr Agyekum has questioned why the police will decide to compensate the family if Albert was indeed a robber.

To him, the report doesn’t add up and would expect that the police re-investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, he has said the family in the coming days will announce their next line of action but will not rule out court action.