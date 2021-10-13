A Liberian teenage motorcycle taxi rider has become a national hero after he found and returned $50,000 (£37,000) that had gone missing from a prominent businesswoman in north-eastern Nimba County on the border with Ivory Coast.

The young man, Emmanuel Tolue, saw the money wrapped in a plastic bag on a highway and heard the owner, Musu Yancy, desperately making a radio appeal to anyone coming across the cash.

He then let her know he had found it in the presence of local officials.

Ms Yancy told the BBC she and her boss have rewarded the cyclist with $1,500 (£1,100) and other gifts.

She was so happy and relieved about getting the money back she has almost lost her voice thanking God.

As people sing the praise of the motorcyclist, well-wishers have been pouring into the home of the lady in the town of Tappita in celebration.

Such gestures are exceptionally unusual in post-war Liberia.