Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says the laws are always there to punish any Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who underperforms.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Wednesday, Mr Boateng said in-as-much-as the laws give them the green light to punish these CEOs, he tries hard not to use the laws but resort to a persuasive argument.

“I rather prefer to use the persuasive argument to speak to these CEOs. We have a group of three CEOs and if your issue is beyond my outfit, we will just hand you over to them for punishment. The laws are there to punish them if they go wrong,” he noted.

According to him, there are about 175 State-owned interest companies under his outfit as the Director-General.

His mandate at SIGA, he noted, is to see that SOEs become efficient and profitable.

“There is a lot to work to be done. SIGA is directly under the presidency and our budget comes from the office of the government machinery. We assess all the SOEs quarterly to see how they are doing.

“We would be doing a performance table for all the SOEs to see which one is doing very well. Performance table for CEOs too. Your performance would tell if you will be maintained or be booted out,” he cautioned.

