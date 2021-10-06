Top officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have paid a visit to the family of the fire officer, Joseph Baidoo, who died while on duty.

Assistant Fire Officer Baidoo drowned in a well last Saturday at Gomoa Obuasi while rescuing two people who fell in it.

The 35-year-old was with the Agona Swedru fire station and has been described as a hero since his death occurred after successfully saving the two persons.

In an interview with Adom News DFO Julius Kuunuor, Director of Finance and Administration for the GNFS, described the deceased as a gallant hero.

He has promised a befitting burial for the deceased and continuous support for the widow and a two-year-old child he left behind.

Meanwhile, some family members of the deceased have blamed personnel of the fire service for the loss of their beloved.

According to them, their relative went with a team, hence cannot fathom where the others were at the time of the incident.

