Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is committed to ensure the breaking of the eight-year electoral cycle despite who becomes the flagbearer of the party.

Dr Bawumia, who has declared his ambition to run for president, argues that resourcing and strengthening the party’s internal structures will cushion the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to realise its aim of retaining power in 2024.

Senior Advisor to the Vice President, Fred Oware, speaking on behalf of the Vice President, observed that over ¢700,000 has been allocated to support party organisation at all levels.

“I assure the party leadership right from the national to the polling station that he is very well pleased with the way and manner this party has been managed for the past four years.

“And that he(Vice President) will continue to do everything within his means to support the party structures and events being organsed to ensure that this party is strengthened and make ready for the 2024 break the eight battle no matter who becomes the flagbearer of the party. For that reason, he is asked me to make a donation of ¢20,000 to the region and ¢2,000,” he said.

Mr Oware explained that the Vice President is doing this with the firm belief that “once the party is properly oiled with good leadership, we will continue to be able to keep the peace we have within the party and give us strength for the next election.”

“The over ¢700,000 financial commitment is to support each region with ¢20,000 and each constituency ¢2,000,” he said at the Upper West Regional Delegates Conference.

Mr Oware Added that although the Vice President has declared his intention to run for President, he will embark on a massive campaign when the time is due.

