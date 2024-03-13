Gospel musician, Afia Priscilla has shared a harrowing betrayal in the hands of her best friend, whom she discovered in a compromising situation with her then-husband.

In an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey, Afia recounted her close relationship with her best friend, whom she considered a confidante and shared everything with, including ideas and personal matters.

However, suspicions began to arise when Afia received information about her friend’s flirtatious behavior towards her husband.

Despite the warnings, Afia never anticipated the extent of the betrayal until the fateful day she caught them in the act.

Recounting the traumatic experience, Afia said saw her husband sneaking into her friend’s room instead of coming home.

Peering through the window of their shared apartment, she saw her husband in bed with her best friend.

Afia, who said she was infuriated and heartbroken, confronted her friend and her husband about the betrayal.

She said her husband claimed he was too tired to climb to the third floor where they stayed, so he opted for her friend’s room which was on the first floor.

The friend, however, admitted their wrongdoing and apologized for her actions.

SEE ALSO

Watch video below: