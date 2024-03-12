Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the ailing YOLO actor, John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, to offer his support during this challenging time.

Drogba, who has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating Disease, received Dr. Bawumia at his residence, where they discussed his health condition and the necessary support required for his recovery.

The visit comes amidst growing concerns about the health of the young actor.

During the visit, the Vice President expressed his sympathy and assured Drogba of the government’s commitment to providing assistance and resources to facilitate his treatment and recovery process.

Drogba, visibly touched by Dr. Bawumia gesture, thanked him for taking the time to visit and for the encouragement and support extended to him during this difficult period.

Watch video below: