A devastating fire has gutted 12 tailoring shops at the Obuasi central market reducing valuable equipment and items to ashes.

According to affected victims who spoke to Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, the fire outbreak occurred overnight, with several victims discovering the destruction when they arrived at their shops in the morning.

One victim recounted leaving the shop the previous evening during a power outage, only to receive a distressing call alerting them to the fire.

The extent of the damage is substantial, with victims estimating losses between GH¢90,000 to GH¢100,000, including industrial sewing machines and other valuable items.

Concerns were raised about the inadequacy of the current fire tender in Obuasi, prompting calls for backup.

Obuasi Municipal Fire Commander, D.O 3. Rita Agboli, confirmed the incident and lamented that the central market fire adds to a string of 16 fire outbreaks experienced in Obuasi since January.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Ms. Agboli emphasized the urgent need to address fire safety measures, particularly the conversion of wooden shops to concrete structures to mitigate future disasters.