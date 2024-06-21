The driver of a tipper car with registration GN 7842-21 died on the spot, while his mates are in critical condition.

This was after the vehicle’s bucket hit the Kasoa Chrispo City overpass on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

An eyewitness reported that, the driver had offloaded sand at Kasoa and, upon returning towards Buduburam, the bucket unexpectedly swung up, striking the overpass and causing the accident.

Speaking to Adom News, witnesses revealed that all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle and onto the road.

Tragically, the driver’s head was subsequently run over by the rear tires, resulting in his immediate death.

Meanwhile, while the deceased was trapped under the car, some thieves pretended to be his mates and stole the money from his pockets.

