The MTN FA Cup fina is set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium this Sunday, featuring a showdown between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

The game kicks off at 18:00 GMT.

🏆 MTN FA Cup Final 2023/24 🏆 ⚽️ Nsoatreman FC 🆚 Bofoakwa Tano

🏟️ University of Ghana Stadium

🗓️ Sunday, 23rd June, 2024. #MTNFACup | @Nsoatreman_FC | @bofoakwatano pic.twitter.com/7yQFb5WdTU — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) June 17, 2024

Both clubs, having clashed in two Ghana Premier League encounters that ended in draws last season, are gearing up for another intense battle.

Nsoatreman FC finished 5th in the league with 50 points, while Bofoakwa Tano, with 33 points, faced relegation to the Division One League.

In their journey to the finals, Maxwell Konadu’s Nsoatreman FC boasts a flawless record of 5 wins in 5 games, matching John Eduafo’s Bofoakwa Tano with an equally impressive performance.

Making history at this year’s FA Cup final will be an all-female officiating team. FIFA Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah, fresh from the CAF Elite Referees Course in Egypt, will be the centre referee.

She will be supported by FIFA Referees Alice Farizua Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as Assistant Referees 1 and 2 respectively.

Juliet Appiah, also a FIFA Referee, takes up the role of fourth official, while FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner Naa Odofoley Nortey oversees the proceedings.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

It promises to be an electrifying match as these teams vie for the prestigious FA Cup title.