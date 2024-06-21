For the second consecutive year, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://TheBAL.com/) will participate in the prestigious Quai 54 (https://apo-opa.co/3RBcBdH), the world’s biggest streetball tournament, which will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France. The BAL’s participation is part of the league’s year-round strategy to engage new and existing fans across the African Diaspora and around the world.

The team representing the BAL will feature standout players from the 2024 season, including 2024 champion and Angolan basketball legend Carlos Morais (Angola’s Petro de Luanda), 2024 All-BAL First Team and All-Defensive Team member Samkelo Cele (South Africa’s Cape Town Tigers), and 2024 BAL 3-point leader Kelvin Amayo (Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers). Below is the complete list of participating players:

First Name

Last Name

2024 BAL Team

Makhtar

Gueye

Dynamo Basketball Club (Burundi)

Samkelo

Cele

Cape Town Tigers (South Africa)

Kelvin

Amayo

Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

Jean Jacques

Boissy

AS Douanes (Senegal)

Carlos

Morais

Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Yannick

Moreira

Petro de Luanda (Angola)

George

Williams

US Monastir (Tunisia)

John

Wilkins

Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

The team will be coached by Karim Nesba (Morocco), who served as head coach of the City Oilers (Uganda) during the 2024 BAL season, and Victor Samnick, who won the French National League (LNB) championship in 2008 and 2011 and played collegiately at Georgetown University.

Quai 54 is renowned for its high-energy atmosphere and top-tier competition, bringing together the best streetball talent from around the world. Last year, the BAL team that reached the semifinals featured 2023 BAL champion Ehab Amin (Egypt’s Al Ahly), 2023 All-BAL First Team member Chris Crawford (Senegal’s AS Douanes), and 2023 All-BAL Defensive Team member Ater Majok (Petro de Luanda).

