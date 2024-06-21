Lagos is ready to partner Jospong Group - Association of Waste Managers

The Lagos State Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (AWAMN) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Jospong Group to improve waste management in Lagos.

According to the managers, the efficiency with which the Group is managing Ghana’s waste is commendable.

They made the remark after touring the Pantang Waste Transfer Station, Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) and JA Plantpool, all belonging to the Jospong Group in Accra.

Addressing the media after the tour, the National President of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Olugbenga Adebola, said “Lagos is ready for the partnership: We are doing something in Lagos but we’re ready for improvement and there is room for cross border investment, Lagos is ready.”

He added that the recycling plant is a “wonderful investment and very impressive.”

“With a facility like this, Nigeria can be assured of reducing the effect of climate change, improving efficient and effective waste management of the country,” he stressed.

He commended Jospong for its value addition to waste by processing compost and plastic pellets from the waste.

“Waste is not waste until you waste it and what is happening here is not wastage but adding value to waste and this is impressive,” he noted.

The Plant Manager -ACARP, Mr. Malik Makik Ganyo, explained the the operations of the recycling machines to the visiting delegation from Lagos State and how it is adding value to waste being collected.

“I am confident that this can be replicated in any part of Africa to give credence to the statement that indeed waste is a resource in the circular economy,” he stated.

The visit by the Waste Managers is a follow up to an earlier visit by the Lagos State House of Assembly following the signing of MoU between Jospong Group and Lagos State Federal Government earlier in the year.

The Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) is a cutting-edge facility located in Accra, Ghana, with a daily capacity of 2,000 metric tons.

Executed by the Jospong Group, ACARP plays a vital role in managing municipal solid waste in the region. The plant sorts and processes waste to produce high-quality organic compost for agricultural use.

Since its expansion, ACARP has significantly enhanced its capacity to bridge the existing gap of untreated solid waste in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).

