The Spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has said there is nothing wrong with New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s visits to churches or pastors laying hands to pray for him.

According to him, it is a political tactic Dr Bawumia has adopted because he knows even if all Muslims vote for him, he cannot win the 2024 election.

“He is a politician and he is using political tactics. Dr. Bawumia knows that even if all Muslims vote for him, he will not win an election. Politically, it doesn’t make sense to be on one side,” he said.

Sheikh Aremeyaw made these remarks in an interview on GHOne TV, stating Dr Bawumia’s act is a symbol of friendship.

“He is doing politics, and people must view him from the angle of his political strategy to get votes from every corner. All the politicians do this. They come to Muslims. Some of them come to the Chief Imam for him to pray for them.

“The Chief Imam lays his hands on the heads of politicians. When they come, they squat and give their heads to the Chief Imam to pray for them. It’s because of how they see him, but it doesn’t make them less Christian,” he noted.

The clarification comes on the back of backlash Dr Bawumia has attracted from a section of Ghanaians due to his association with both churches and mosques.

But Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib noted that, there are good reasons for a Muslim in the church, citing himself and the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Sharubutu.

“I enter the Presbyterian Church and give lectures. It doesn’t make me less of a Muslim. There’s a way to describe practicing the faith. For example, if I go and behave like every Christian, inside me, I’m a Christian, though I say I’m a Muslim. That would mean compromising my faith, and then there is something wrong,” he explained.

