The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that he will be a “President for all” regardless of one’s religious and political affiliations, if elected into office.

Addressing the Council of Regional Imams, who called on him at his residence over the weekend to congratulate him on his election as flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia said his vision is to build an inclusive country with equal opportunities for all.

“I am for all, and if I am elected President, In shaa Allah, by the good people of Ghana, I will be a President for all, regardless of one’s ethnic, religious and political affiliations,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“I will be a President for all because poverty, hunger and disease don’t know whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, NPP or NDC, or whether you are this tribe or that tribe.”

Ghana, Dr. Bawumia noted, is a diverse country, which is blessed with peace and harmony, adding that it is important for all, especially the two leading religious groups in the country; Christians and Muslims, to continuously strengthen this harmonious relationship in order to preserve it.

“If we leave peacefully in Ghana despite our religious and political differences, it is because of such tolerance and respect for diversity,” he said.

“It is important for us all, especially between our two religious groups, to continue to respect this diversity engage more with each other. We have to strengthen this beautiful relationship in order to preserve it and the peace we enjoy in this country.”

The Imams also commended Dr. Bawumia for his respect for diversity and urged him to continue with his regular engagements with the Christian community to promote harmony.

Dr. Bawumia was last week attacked by NDC MP, Sam George, who questioned the Islamic faith of the Vice President and described him as a “religious prostitute” because of his regular interactions with the Christian community.

However, the Imams condemned the attacks as baseless, saying the Vice President has not done no wrong Islamically engaging with Christians to inspire more collaboration.

“Your tolerance and respect for religious diversity is commendable. You are doing the right thing by maintaining a very strong relationship with the Christian community as a leader to strengthen harmony. We are one people,’ said Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, Spokesperson of the Imams.

“The Prophet Muhammad himself had a very good relationship with non Muslims and Islam does not forbid the building and strengthening of harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians.”

“When the Prophet went to Madina, he established a very good relationship with the Christians. There are also examples of Muslim leaders in the world, including in Muslim countries who have good relationship with their Christian colleagues.”