Ahuofe Patricia, known for her on-screen chemistry with Kalybos, sparked reactions after appearing as a ‘grooms lady’ at Kalybos’ wedding.

Netizens flooded her page with comments, questioning why they didn’t become a real-life couple.

The buzz intensified as Ahuofe Patricia joined the groomsmen, donning an emerald green two-piece outfit at the engagement.

The wedding, attended by celebs like James Gardiner and Prince David Osei, happened at a discreet location.