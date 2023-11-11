Ahuofe Patricia, known for her on-screen chemistry with Kalybos, sparked reactions after appearing as a ‘grooms lady’ at Kalybos’ wedding.
Netizens flooded her page with comments, questioning why they didn’t become a real-life couple.
The buzz intensified as Ahuofe Patricia joined the groomsmen, donning an emerald green two-piece outfit at the engagement.
The wedding, attended by celebs like James Gardiner and Prince David Osei, happened at a discreet location.
