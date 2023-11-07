The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said the kingdom in recent times is coming under threat from enemies within.

This according to him is because Asantes are now becoming their own enemies.

Otumfuo said this while addressing a gathering mainly of traditional leaders at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The king noted that, the white man despite his sophisticated weapons could not infiltrate or disintegrate the Asanteman kingdom.

However, Otumfuo in a video shared on X formerly Twitter by Opemsuo Radio said indigenes are now scheming to destroy each other.

