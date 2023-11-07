Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah has opened up on her decision not to marry despite receiving numerous marriage proposals from men.

According to her, she has turned down these offers to focus on her ministry and service to God.

In an interview on Okay FM, Diana Asamoah shed light on her current relationship status and her reasons to stay single.

“So many men have come into my life but I do not allow them because I want to focus on the work of God. I have been in full-time ministry for a long time” she explained.

Diana Asamoah said the work of God is her number one priority even though she occasionally engages in other activities such as politics and philanthropy.

“Among all the endeavors I’m involved in, including politics, philanthropy, and ministry work, my ministry takes precedence” she added.