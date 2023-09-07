Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri has revealed she is not in a romantic relationship.

The actress, known for her roles in Ghanaian movies and her vibrant personality, opened up about her views on marriage and the qualities she would look for in a potential partner.

Ahuofe Patri, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, candidly said “I am not in a relationship, but I feel like Ghanaians want me to marry. I understand I will get married; I just haven’t found the one yet.”

On the qualities she wants in a partner, the actress described herself as a “baby girl” thus seeks a partner who would treat her accordingly.

“I just need someone who will treat me like a baby. You will take me out on dates and give me nice things. I spend a lot of money on myself, so you can see” the actress said.

When it comes to the nationality of her potential suitors, Ahuofe Patri appeared open-minded.

“Not only Ghanaian men, matter of fact, whoever God decides to send me, I don’t mind; I will take” she added.

Watch the video below:

MORE: