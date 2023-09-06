Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is pained at the decision by former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

A deputy director of Communications of the Bawumia Campaign team, Yaw Adomako Baafi claimed the Vice President did not receive news well.

“Alan Kyerematen is an integral member of the party so when the news broke, some of us in Bawumia’s team including the Vice President himself were not happy” he said.

Mr. Baafi made the claim while reacting to Mr. Kyerematen’s decision on Adom TV morning show, Badwam.

He indicated that, the conduct of Alan Kyerematen has “turned the party into a laughing stock”.

“We had a peaceful election. I’m surprised that Alan Kyeremanten decided to withdraw from the race although the National Council of the party set up a disciplinary committee to ensure the concerns he raised were addressed” he noted.

ALSO READ: