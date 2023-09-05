Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has withdrawn from the race.

He made the announcement in a statement dated September 5, 2023.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he added.

