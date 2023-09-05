The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived safely in Kumasi ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic.

Ghana will host CAR in their final Group E game on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars started camping for the game on Monday and trained at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This morning, the team led by head coach Chris Hughton departed Accra for Kumasi where the crucial AFCON qualifier will be staged.

The players will rest briefly before moving to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to train.

Jordan Ayew and Richard Ofori who were the only two players left joined the rest of the players in Kumasi.

The game between Ghana and the Central African Republic has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana need a draw or a win to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.