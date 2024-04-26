Mohammed Polo, a member of the 1978 AFCON-winning team, has criticized the reappointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo was reinstated as the team’s head coach in March 2024 following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Reportedly, Addo was not among the initially shortlisted coaches for the position but was later selected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over other applicants.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Mohammed Polo expressed his disapproval of the GFA’s decision to reappoint the 48-year-old as Ghana coach.

Polo suggested that, Addo was compelled to accept the job, stating, “Otto was not even ready. He was forced to take up the job. Those who are ready should be given the opportunity.”

“He came here and he told you point blank he has a job, and you said, ‘Please, come and do the job,’ as if without him, nobody can do the job. What is this?” the football legend fumed.

Polo also highlighted Addo’s qualification of Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar with just two matches, despite not securing a win in his first two games, with Ghana losing to Nigeria and drawing against Uganda during the March international break.

