The senior national team, the Black Stars, has confirmed the passing of fitness coach, Romeo Ricky Roy.

Roy sadly departed on Sunday, April 28, after bravely battling illness.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the team expressed their sorrow: “Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Roy joined the coaching staff of the Black Stars in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac’s second tenure as coach.

He continued to lend his expertise to the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo.



May his gentle soul rest in peace💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/sl0pIEnIeQ — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) April 29, 2024

Prior to his involvement with the national team, Roy made a name for himself in February 2020 while serving as a member of the coaching staff for Vision FC in the Division One League.

His heroic actions during a league match against Agbozume Weavers, where he saved a player’s life, earned him recognition and admiration within the football community.

ALSO READ: