Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville has said Mohammed Kudus the best Premier League newcomer.

The Ghana international, who joined West Ham United from Ajax last summer for £38 million, with an option for another year, initially faced challenges but has since won over fans with his dazzling performances.

In his 44 appearances for the Hammers, the 23-year-old has scored several goals and provided six assists.

Neville, a Manchester United legend and a former Valencia coach, on Monday night on Sky Sports praising Kudus for his outstanding debut season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool is considering triggering Kudus’ release clause this summer.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be included in the Black Stars’ squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, after missing out on friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda in March.