Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong, has expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and motivation ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana’s U-17 team has been drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the tournament, set to kick off on Wednesday, May 15, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Laryea Kingston and his squad will commence their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday before concluding their group-stage matches against Benin.

Mr Acheampong, who also serves as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized the team’s preparedness.

“The Black Starlets players are motivated and prepared for the tournament,” he stated during an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They have undergone ample preparations, including friendly matches and participation in the UEFA invitational tournament in Russia. After these games, we have continued with several preparatory matches, so they are fully prepared, and we expect to see positive results on the pitch,” he added.

The U-17 WAFU tournament also doubles as a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since finishing as runners-up in 2017.

As part of their preparations, the Black Starlets participated in a UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia last month.