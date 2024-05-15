Two brothers, suspected to be mentally unstable, have been apprehended by the police following an alleged arson incident that claimed the life of their mother in Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The tragic fire incident occurred when the siblings reportedly engaged in a heated altercation with their grandmother, who resides in the same house, and purportedly threatened to set her ablaze.

Fearing for her safety, the grandmother promptly sought refuge at the police station to report the looming danger.

In her absence, the brothers allegedly proceeded to set their home ablaze, unaware that their ailing mother was inside the residence, ultimately resulting in her demise.

Upon arrival, firefighters battled tirelessly to extinguish the flames, but unfortunately, the inferno consumed the entire house, and the mother lost her life in the blaze.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been conveyed to the morgue, as law enforcement authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, May 15, Evans Opoku, the Assembly Member for the Abuakwa-Manhyia Electoral Area, asserted that the actions of the brothers appeared to be deliberate.

“So, what he was doing was to burn the house and the grandmother too. Not knowing that the grandmother had left. So, before they realised someone was burnt and it was the guy’s mother.

“They were two, so the police arrested them. The police said that the two people caused the incident, so they arrested them yesterday [Tuesday],” he said.

