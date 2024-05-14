Portia, the elder sister of two young boys who were trapped and killed in a house fire at Akyem Oda has recounted the harrowing incident.

According to her, she said they are in shock and yet to come to terms with the unfortunate incident.

The boys; Clement Adjei aged 6 and Desmond Adjei Karikari aged 4 both pupils of Ridge Experimental Basic School lost their lives in the tragic incident which occurred on Sunday night.

Their mother, Bernice Agyei Karikari also sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment while their properties were completely.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Portia said she received a distress call while returning from work that night.

She is however shocked how the fire started because he mother switched off all appliances and the light before they went to bed.

“The fire started from the window with a thick smoke penetrating the room, and we couldn’t even open the door to rescue them. All the screams for help proved futile” she narrated.

She said her brothers out of fear went to hide under the bed, and they searched all over the room but couldn’t find them.

Firefighters eventually came to the scene after several calls were placed, but the damage had already been done.

After the fire was brought under control, the children, she said, were found burnt beyond recognition under the bed

She added that, the death is a big blow to the family as the children always brought smiles on their faces.

To her, their love for God and church activities was something nobody could take away from them.

“They were always excited when you mentioned church and could go many times in a day without getting tired. We will miss them,” she cried.

ALSO READ: