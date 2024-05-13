Two children have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.

They have been identified as Clement Adjei aged 6 and Desmond Adjei Karikari aged 4 both pupils of Ridge Experimental Basic School.

Adom News’ Akwasi Azor reported that, their mother, Bernice Agyei Karikari is also severely injured while properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis have been destroyed.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night around 11:00 pm

The two children who were part of a five-member family were asleep in a three-bedroom house when the unfortunate incident happened.

An eyewitness, Kobby told Adom News he saw the ravaging inferno from the roof of the building and rushed to call the occupants.

They struggled for some time before they were able to unlock their door to rescue them.

However, Kobby said he couldn’t return to rescue the two children who were trapped in the room.

He disclosed that, the house was connected to electricity barely three weeks ago and the electric pole caught fire, leading to the outbreak.

Firefighters were called to the scene but could only prevent the fire from spreading from other houses.

A firefighter addressing bystanders expressed sadness over the death, stating it could have been averted if they were called on time.

ALSO READ: