A family of three has been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Abuakwa Nsonyameye in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The victims have been identified as Abigail Manu, 28, who is the daughter of the landlady and her two children- Nora Yeboah, 9, and Phillipa Yeboah, 6

Miss Manu and her two children were trapped in the room and could not run for their lives during the fire outbreak, according to a resident and eyewitness.

Firefighters were called to the scene but could only prevent the fire from spreading from the four-bedroom house to other rooms.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have commenced investigations to unravel it.

