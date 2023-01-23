The Ashanti Region has recorded three deaths in 98 fire incidents in January 2023.

The latest incident of a police officer, wife and a child dying in their torched apartment at Apromase is the only death recorded so far.

The fire cases range from domestic to industrial and bush fires, which form the highest of cases recorded.

Markets in Kumasi recorded no fire incidents during Christmas and the post festive period.

Kumasi is noted for continuous fire outbreaks at the market centers during the dry season.

Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Henry Giwah, says the pragmatic measures of the Service helped avert fire outbreaks in market centers during Christmas.

Personnel from the fire service patrolled market centers day and night and sensitized traders on fire prevention.

ACFO Henry Giwah says the education has been extended to industrial areas.

These firefighters from the Breman station are on the ground to offer training to these bakers on fire prevention.

Workers at BB Super Fine Bakery are taking through the handling and use of fire extinguishers.

Moses Antwi, a fire victim, recounts how he was able to use the fire extinguisher at the working premises.

The chief executive officer of BB Super Fine Bakery, Madam Theresah Boakye Boadu, entreated colleagues in the baking industry to regularly train workers on fire safety to protect workers and the business.

“If my business is on fire, it may take a long time to recover, especially when workers become victims, spending on the safety of the business and workers securing the future,” she said.