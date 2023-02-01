Pooular Ghanaian comedian, SK Dele, sadly revealed via his social media handles that his mother has passed on.

The post triggered many reactions online and got most of his celebrity friends and followers sending out their messages of condolence.

The mesaages also mentioned his father, who also sadly passed away in 2021 after he suffered a mild stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

Currently, the cause of her death is unknown but many people have concluded that it is probably because of the stroke she was suffering from as well.

In the wake of the reactions, a video of the skit actor’s last moments with his mum at the hospital has surfaced online.

In the video, SK Dele was seen worrying his mum to take a photo with him while she, on the other hand was not ready to do so.