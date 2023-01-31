A former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has hinted there must be a heavy security deployment on February 7, 2023, when Parliament resumes sitting.

Parliament went on recess for the Christmas celebrations on December 22, 2022, and is expected to resume for the Third Session next week.

But considering the chaos and agitations the Minority leadership reshuffle has caused, Obiri Boahen said it is important for security personnel to be on the lookout for any eventuality.

“Some African politicians learn history but they do not learn from the lessons. I have been a lawyer since 1992 and followed Ghana’s Politics for a very long time. I want to say that there must be a heavy security deployment on February 7 and the numbers should be as if Ghana is going to war.

“Because from what has happened so far after the Minority leadership reshuffle, supporters of Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka will expect they go back to the House to assume their old positions likewise Ato Forson and Armanh Buah’s supporters who see this to be a huge promotion will expect them to assume their positions and the outcome may not be good for us,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

ALSO READ:

NDC Council of Elders wades into Minority leadership reshuffle brouhaha

A statement from the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey last week Tuesday announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader with Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader.

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza was also named as the new Minority Chief Whip, taking over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak.

The development has since been met with a lot of resentments from some quarters of the party, including some parliamentarians who have questioned the timing and relevance of the change.

They have argued there was no due diligence or consultation with the Caucus who these new appointees are to lead.

Some 60 Minority MPs have since petitioned the party’s national executives, Council of Elders and former President Mahama to rescind the decision for the right thing to be done.

Play the audio above: