Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Wontumi, was conspicuously absent from NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen’s meeting with the party’s regional executives at the NPP’s Ashanti regional office .

Chairman Wontumi, who is the regional chairman for Alan Kyerematen’s home region, some weeks ago openly declared support for the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In that video, he was also seen urging other NPP Members of Parliament to join the VEEP’s campaign.

Some political watchers say that action could spell doom for the Alan Kyerematen campaign since the Ashanti Region is the stronghold of the party and losing his home region will mean lack of trust in his ability to lead.

But Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoah says Chairman Wontumi only has one vote and it is of no consequence in the presidential primary.

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah says Chairman Wontumi’s campaign for the Veep will not affect Alan Kyerematen’s chances of becoming the NPP’s flagbearer.