A Ghanaian man attended his traditional wedding adorned in beautiful Kente and gold ornaments.

The fashionably dressed groom arrived with his equally fashionable groomsmen in style. The groomsmen wore a different shade of Kente different to that of the groom.

Theirs was a deep shade of purple mixed with stripes of yellow and red, while the groom stood out in a bright red, yellow and green shade of the traditional cloth.

The young man stood and waited for his bride, and upon seeing her, a wave of emotions sprung up in him as he got close to tears.

One of his groomsmen pulled out a handkerchief and wiped his face to prevent tears from trickling down his cheeks.

His pretty wife-to-be was also excited to see the groom and smiled brightly. A man who seemed like the bride’s father accompanied her and presented her to her future husband.