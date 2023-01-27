Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has praised the cooking of his affable wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

In a video he shared on his Snapchat, the musician was in the kitchen jubilating as he ate a plate of cooked yam and stew his wife prepared for him.

Stonebwoy was elated and said he had hit the jackpot with Dr Louisa. He had her blushing and smiling broadly as he adorned her with praise.

An overjoyed Stonebwoy made a hilarious tune about how good the food tasted and mentioned that marriage was a sweet thing.

Dr Louisa added scrambled eggs to the stew she accompanied the yam with, giving it a more appetizing look.

Yam and stew is one of the most sought-after delicacies in Ghana, so it is no surprise the Gidigba hitmaker was a big fan of the dish.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa’s bond seems to grow stronger as time passes. On multiple occasions, the sweet musician made videos catching fun with his wife and kids.

The pair, who married in 2017, are arguably the most adorable celebrity couple in Ghana.