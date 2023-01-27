Nollywood actress and PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State Funke Akindele was, on Tuesday, chased out of the Ikosi fruit market by suspected thugs while campaigning.

Speaking on the incident, the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, in an interview with NAN, confirmed that their campaign was cut short following the incident.

During a meeting with the chief Imam of Ketu Central Mosque, Jandor confirmed that a security team member was stabbed while others, including journalists, were injured.

However, he confirmed that the actress left the campaign train while the team continued to move around the streets in the council.

In October 2022, Jandor cried out over similar situations that had happened repeatedly in various local government areas since he kicked off his tour of 245 wards.

PDP laments

PDP Lagos spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, in an interview with Premium Times alleged that the local government chairperson sent the hoodlums to disrupt their campaign.

He said: “Usually when we go to the market, Funke Akindele goes to the market to speak with the Market women, and we know it is our right to be able to talk freely, a campaign to anybody.”

He alleged that the Ikosi LCDA Chairperson- Abolanle Bada, brought thugs to intimidate them.

He said: “the local government chairperson came into the market, used her car to block and brought a bunch of thugs to attack us in Kosofe local government, which is very, very sad; it is unbelievable we are not allowed to speak to people freely.”

“Under the new electoral act, we are free to campaign anywhere; this is Lagos, where we should be able to talk to everybody without intimidation or discrimination. That should not even happen,” he added.

He also claimed that this was not the first time it has happened.

More than hoodlums

Mr Hakeem also revealed that the intimidation has escalated past the point of harassment during the market campaigns.

“Those we gave our campaign materials to, they have gone to evict them from their house and ask them not to come to the market; they came crying to our campaign offices. These are market women that paid for the stalls they are using in the market.”

“Why should we come to this level of harassment and intimidation of our members? Even market women.”

Again, he stated they had been attacked in other markets.

Mr Hakeem claimed that the team had no choice but to retreat and join Jandor, where he was campaigning, so the situation would not escalate more violently.

The PRO once again claimed that the Chairperson of the Ikosi LCDA was responsible for the thuggery on Tuesday, and he had videos to show for it.

APC’s response

When PREMIUM TIMES called the spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, concerning the allegations, he denied knowledge of the said event.

He said: “The PDP people are well known for their wild allegations; if people were attacked, I think it is what the security agencies would be interested in; I don’t think the solution is to take it to the media.”

“As far as we are concerned, we are not in the business of violence; our party is going for victory, so why should we be distracted by people who cannot even put their house in order and want to come into government.”

Mr Oladejo claimed that APC is not under any pressure for the election and advised any party claiming to be attacked to take the matter to the law.

The actress, popularly known as Jenifa, was officially unveiled as Jandor’s running mate in her hometown, Ikorodu, in July 2022.

Jandor chose her among a list of five nominees, which included Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo, and Rasheed Teslim-Balogun.