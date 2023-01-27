The matchday 14 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday will host Bechem United with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Medeama SC will host struggling Hearts of Oak at Akoon Park. The Phobians will be hoping to return to winning ways after exiting at the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Accra Great Olympics will host Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Debutants Nsoatreman FC will travel to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to play Real Tamale United on Sunday.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park will also welcome Accra Lions.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena will play rejuvenate King Faisal.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome Dreams FC.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host debutants Kotoku Royals with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Full fixtures below: