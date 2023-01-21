Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has shocked social media users as videos of her are surfacing on the net wearing contact lens and nose ring.

The wife of controversial man of God, Daniel Obinim, has not been in the media for a long time now.

According to reports, she and her children have relocated to Spain.

But Florence Obinim made a huge comeback slaying like never before.

The woman of God is seen in a viral video wearing contact lenses and nose ring preaching the word of God.

Watch the video below: