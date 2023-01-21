Some Kumawood stars joined movie director, Asare Bediako, to mourn his late mother.

Asare Bediako, also an actor, lost his mother Florence Adjaye-Kyem, in August 2022.

Her final funeral rites was held on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

The funeral, which came off at the Bantama Presby School Park in Kumasi, saw many leading figures of the Kumawood industry coming to mourn with their colleague.

Apart from Nana Ama McBrown, other Kumawood stars who made it to the funeral were actor Bill Asamoah and Director Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films fame.

Others included Richard Sarkodie, popularly known as Osoode. In a video shared on Instagram by @nahbaffdotcomm, Bill Asamoah is seen arriving at the funeral in a black mourning cloth.