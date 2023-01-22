The final funeral rites of a man whose family used a wrong photo for his obituary has been held.

The family at New Akrofuom near Anhwiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region defied the order of a pastor, Emmanuel Dumavi, who could not fathom why his photo was used when they’re not related.

With the matter before traditional authorities, Pastor Dumavi on Thursday threatened he will not allow the funeral to hold.

The decision, according to him, was to allow him embark on a one-month fasting and prayers to annul any spiritual implication of the act.

But the family on Saturday, January 21, 2023, carried out the funeral service as planned.

In an interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the Odikro of New Akrofuom, Nana Kwaku Amoah, justified the reason for the funeral.

He said another pastor asked them to go on with the funeral.

He explained that he is the head Pastor at the Missionary Evangelical Power Ministry, Apostle Charles Owusu Peprah.

A leader of the family of the deceased, Adu Adjei, also disclosed that they had a discussion about the whole situation and was not certain as what to do as they had already put in place every arrangement.

The head pastor’s order to him encouraged the family to bury the body against all odds.

They have, therefore, pleaded with the traditional authorities not to treat the act as disrespect.